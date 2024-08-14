JORDAN CUNLIFFE, 35, of Capel Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cambrian Road on July 20.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK WALKER, 19, of Clos Odyn, Pentwyn, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Thornhill Road, Cwmbran on February 11.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN TOVEY, 58, of Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating on August 3.

He must attend a 35-day accredited programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

RYAN COGGAN, 35, of Cefn Road, Deri, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on February 26.

He must pay £1,135 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEON SPENCER, 25, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to committing a public order offence on July 18.

GWION JONES, 42, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty and damaging a Gwent Police vehicle on July 18.

He has to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

PAUL BAKER, 42, of Coverack Road, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Market Street on July 19.

LEE RICHARDS, 45, of Heath Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was sentenced to a six-month community order after he admitted assault by beating and possession of cocaine on High Street.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.