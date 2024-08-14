Well-known high street brand, H. Samuel, will be closing their Cwmbran shop for a major refit on Monday, August 18, to "modernise the shop."

Rhiannon Rees has been the store manager at the H. Samuel Cwmbran branch for 16 years. She said they hope to bring the shop to the modern times during the refurbishment.

H. Samuel in Cwmbran (Image: Rhiannon Rees)

Ms Rees, 39, said: "Basically there will be new lighting, new carpets, and we're properly making and building in a new ear-piercing station at back of the store."

The store will be closed from Monday, August 18, until Thursday, August 22, reopening for customers at 9am on Friday, August 23.

Regarding the small change in opening times (with H. Samuel opening at 9am instead of the usual 9.30am), Ms Rees said: "We wanted to give customers the chance to see the new shop, and to thank them for their patience."

H. Samuel in Cwmbran (Image: Rhiannon Rees)

The last time the H. Samuel shop in Cwmbran went through a slight revamp was, according to Ms Rees, in approximately 2017. The store was closed for no more than a day in 2017.

Ms Rees confirmed the store was closed for a week in 2005, 19 years ago, for a refit. Here, Ms Rees said they had gutted the place, though she didn’t work at the store at the time.

The shop will undergo a general refresh and displays will be changed.

In preparation for the new ear-piercing station, all staff at the store went through training. Ms Rees confirmed: “All staff are now trained on ear-piercing; we are just waiting for the licences.”

H. Samuel in Cwmbran (Image: Rhiannon Rees)

When asked why the need for a store refurbishment, Rhiannon Rees said: "Due to the economical climate, we are investing in the store to show customers that we are here to stay."

The store manager said other H. Samuel branches had trialled the refit. She said: “We’re a traditional jeweller, who has many loyal customers.

“With this refit, we wanted to make sure that older customers who have built trust in the H Samuel brand still feel welcome.

H. Samuel in Cwmbran (Image: Rhiannon Rees)

“However, we now also want to modernise the store so that we can attract a new range of customers while maintaining good relationships with our core customers.”

The store will reopen its doors to customers on Friday, August 23, at 9am.

Address: 12-14 South Walk, Cwmbran, NP44 1PU

Telephone: 0163 387 7348