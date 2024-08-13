Marcus Barter, 30, from the Wentwood area of Newport, was last seen around 2.30pm on Thursday, August 1, in Coed y Caerau Lane in Newport wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and sliders.

His older brother Simon has been leading the desperate search to find his younger brother, who he says is "vulnerable".

Marcus was last seen on Thursday, August 1 (Image: Family photo) He said: "This is very, very out of character for Marcus. He suffers from some mental health issues, so this is really unlike him and we as a family are getting very worried with each day that passes.

"We really only have two solid pieces of evidence in our search to find him, despite some speculation about where he is or what might have happened.

"We just don't know anything for certain and we're really concerned."

As it stands, the family know that Marcus was seen walking down the road in Coed y Caerau Lane in Newport and left his car at the top of Wentwood Forest, which Simon says is "very unusual".

Simon added: "Marcus usually gets really worried about people scratching his car, so it's a major concern that his impulses haven't sent him back to his car."

Despite the lack of information, Simon says there has been an outpouring of community support in the search for Marcus, including numerous large search teams out in Wentwood and the surrounding areas.

He said: "We're now asking locals and businesses to check their CCTV for signs of him.

"We've even launched a Facebook group for people to help. We want this out to as far and wide as we can - we wonder if there might be someone out there who knows something and doesn't realise it could be evidence in the search for a missing person."

The family are desperate to find Marcus (Image: Family photo) The family and close friends are out every night searching the area, and have even issued a £5k reward for any leads or information that might lead them to Marcus.

Simon said: "Whenever there's a sighting or something reported, we'll go out to follow it - we just want to know where he is.

"If I could speak to him now, I'd just beg him to please let us know you're safe - we just want him to come home.

"There's a lot of friends and family who miss you and want to know that you are safe."

Marcus's older brother Simon says the family 'just want him safe' (Image: Family photo) Gwent Police recently re-appealed to help find Marcus, and have asked people with information to call 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

He is described as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top; he was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and sliders.

Simon added: "Beyond the two facts we have, we don’t know which way he went or anything after that, so anything that people can help with would be great."

If you can help with the search to find Marcus, you can join their Facebook group.