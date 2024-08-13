A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with attacking a mosque in the city.
Luke Baulch is accused of damaging a window worth around £1,000 at the Faizan-e-Madina mosque on Newport’s Shaftesbury Street at around 7am on Thursday, August 1.
The defendant, aged 43, of Durham Road, Newport pleaded not guilty to religiously aggravated criminal damage.
He is due back at the magistrates' court on November 22.
Baulch was granted conditional bail by District Judge Sophie Toms.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article