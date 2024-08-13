Luke Baulch is accused of damaging a window worth around £1,000 at the Faizan-e-Madina mosque on Newport’s Shaftesbury Street at around 7am on Thursday, August 1.

The defendant, aged 43, of Durham Road, Newport pleaded not guilty to religiously aggravated criminal damage.

He is due back at the magistrates' court on November 22.

Baulch was granted conditional bail by District Judge Sophie Toms.