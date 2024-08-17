Splash ‘Port opened last week to add to the appeal of Tredegar Park, which was already well worth a visit due to its playground and green space.

With a four-year-old and a two-year-old, I consider myself something of a splashpad connoisseur.

Aberavon is a cracker, with an underrated beach just over the promenade that provides the ability to demand a scooter ride if an ice cream is to be earned.

Morgan Jones Park in Caerphilly provides a water fix but it’s small; it’s more the all-round package of the green space and playground.

Victoria Park in Cardiff can be mayhem – challenging to park, ridiculously busy in the sun but a lovely location with plenty of shade (and nearby bakeries).

With its beach location and wonderful ice cream, waffle, coffee and beer options nearby, Nairn is 10/10… but I can’t imagine many will make the trip from south Wales to the Highlands of Scotland just for a splashpad.

IMPRESSIVE: Splash 'Port has opened at Newport's Tredegar Park (Image: Newsquest)

The hope was that Splash ‘Port would produce the goods to be a regular destination, and it didn’t disappoint.

Monday morning hit the splashpad sweet spot: warm enough for the children not to be shivering like a New Year’s Day swimmer but not scorching so that the crowds are massive, with fears of sun burn and heat stroke.

As you would expect in the summer holidays, it was still very busy and the overflow car park was full on arrival, so that meant finding a spot towards Maesglas and a short stroll.

The splashpad area was busy but there’s plenty of space to put down your blanket, leave the buggy and get on with the main event.

Some of the grass in the immediate surrounding area is a bit patchy but that’s something that can, and no doubt will, be sorted with some autumn/spring seed.

Into the splash pad and the children were spoilt for choice – there are loads of sprinklers.

I didn’t count them but the council say the total is 26, meaning that it’s pretty inevitable guardians will fall victim to their child water ‘sniper’.

DRENCHED: The massive bucket at Splash 'Port (Image: Newsquest)

There’s the massive bucket, the contraption with four mini dumper buckets, twirly sprinklers, gentle sprinklers, deceptive sprinklers, spinning sprinklers.

A massive tick is the sheer amount of space that means there is a good gap to the railings and minimises the risk of younger kids being stampeded.

I counted three entrance gates but on Monday morning there was just one open - a good thing for parents of who want to minimise the risk of a runner.

As you would expect given it’s only a few days old, the water features are in good nick and the bouncy surface is pristine.

There are changing rooms if needed but that’s a bit of a faff - much easier for youngsters to just have a quick ‘poolside’ change.

Food and drink options are available in the park but I’m tight – the kids were having their picnic.

With the excellent and upgraded playground plus a lovely park to kick a ball around in, its genuinely a location where a family could spend the best part of the day.

When asked for the highlight of the splashpad, my lad said twice “I don’t know yet” – a response that made ‘stop talking to me, Dad’ clear but perhaps also a cunning ploy for a swift trip back…

Splash ‘Port is open from 10am to 5pm until September 30, unless the weather is horrendous.

On weekdays the first hour is a relaxed session for children with additional needs, which will change to 11am to midday in term time.