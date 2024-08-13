28-year-old Connor Morgan, from the Bargoed area, has breached his licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.

He received a prison sentence of 18 weeks for theft offences at Cardiff Magistrates' Court in May this year.

Morgan also has links to the Cardiff and Bridgend areas.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 28-year-old Connor Morgan, from the Bargoed area.

"Morgan has breached his licence conditions and now been recalled to prison.

"Morgan received a prison sentence of 18 weeks for theft offences at Cardiff Magistrates' Court in May this year.

"He also has links to the Cardiff and Bridgend areas.

"Anyone with information on Morgan's whereabouts can contact us via the website, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400264700.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details."