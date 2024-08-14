Liam Collins, 36, from Pontypool had been recalled to prison for breaching licence conditions following his release from jail for drink driving and driving while disqualified.

The defendant was caught after officers executed an arrest warrant in the Trevethin area of the town on July 30.

Collins pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place in Pontypool earlier last month on July 12.

The weapon was a Beeman air pistol, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant, of Bythway Road, Trevethin was jailed for 16 weeks by District Judge Sophie Toms.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs following his release.

Sergeant Michelle Thorne from Gwent Police said: “Our communities expect us to protect the public and keep them safe from harm, which we did by investigating the offence, securing a warrant, and seizing the weapon after his arrest.

“Deciding to act like this by committing further offences and breaching the licence conditions of the final part of a sentence only ends in one way and that is a swift return to prison.”