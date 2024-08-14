Savage Cabbage analysed search trend data over the last four years, revealing a significant increase in searches related to menopause help, support, and resources.

In 2020, there were an average of 9,390 searches for 'menopause help', menopause support' and 'menopause resources' in Wales.

This rose to 12,020 in 2024, a 28.02 per cent increase. However, Wales saw the lowest increase out of all the UK nations.

However, when looking at specific areas, Newport showed a large increase in awareness.

In 2020, the terms were searched an average of 490 times a month in Newport.

This increased to 1,820 in 2024, a rise of 271.43 per cent, coming in second behind Swansea.

Louise Farey from Savage Cabbage said: "It’s heartwarming to see awareness rising.

"Menopause is a major thing that affects half of the population, but the staggering rise in searches really does raise concerns.

"It shows that for far too long people haven’t been educated enough about menopause, but the fact people are reaching out, looking for support and help, really is promising.

"That said, the rise in people seeking information paints a promising picture for the future, and the health and lives of women up and down the country."

Other areas in Wales also showed a significant increase in awareness, with Cardiff at 247.37 per cent, Bangor at 210 per cent, and Wrexham at 126.89 per cent.