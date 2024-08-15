Hope Rescue, currently headquartered in Llanharan, have revealed they are set to open a charity shop in Blackwood later this year.

The centre, who are well-known across South Wales for taking in dogs who are strays, have been abandoned, or have become too much for owners since 2005, are set to open their fourth charity shop, and first in Gwent, later this year.

Hope Rescue is the leading dog welfare charity that saves the lives of strays, abandoned and unwanted dogs in South Wales.

Since 2005, the team has given a second chance to thousands of dogs that need a new start, from their dedicated facilities in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The team commit to take all the stray dogs from six local authorities in South Wales - Merthyr Tydfil, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and the western half of the Vale of Glamorgan - irrespective of their age, breed, or medical condition.

They help the most vulnerable dogs in our local communities, working closely with Local Authorities across South Wales to support them with their stray dogs and dogs seized from low welfare or illegal breeders.

They prepare dogs for their second chance at a happy life, taking time to assess their needs and find the perfect home, and also provide valuable support to pet owners in crisis who need to rehome their pets.

Hope Rescue actively campaigns for improvements to animal welfare legislation and enforcement, and provides support and advice to the public on responsible dog ownership.

The rescue announced plans to open a store in Blackwood on social media in late July, and have been searching for a charity shop manager and deputy manager to take charge.

While job applications appear to have closed, according to the post, the team are aiming to open the shop in September 2024, although the location and exact opening date is yet to be officially confirmed.

The shop will be the first in Gwent, and fourth in total, joining shops already open in Merthyr Tydfil, Pontyclun, and Pontypridd.

If you would like to find out more about the new shop, donate, fundraise or volunteer with Hope Rescue in another way, please visit their website here.