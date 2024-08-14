Nick Thomas-Symonds visited STG Aerospace in Cwmbran to learn more about the innovative SME.

The company supplies lighting solutions for aircraft cabins to major manufacturers like Boeing and Embraer, and supports more than 300 airlines worldwide.

STG Aerospace is a finalist in the Torfaen and Monmouthshire 2024 Business Awards in the categories of Manufacturing Business of the Year and Innovation and Technology Business of the Year. The winners will be announced on September 19.

During his visit, Mr Thomas-Symonds was updated on STG’s latest developments, including the world’s first sustainable emergency floor path marking product, saf-Tglo® eco E1™.

This was launched earlier this year in response to the aerospace industry’s goal to reach net-zero by 2050.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "STG Aerospace is a leading employer in our area, contributing to the success and prominence of the Welsh aerospace market at a global level.

"It was great to meet the team again and see their expertise in action and to learn about the latest innovations.

"I am delighted that we have STG on our doorstep, and I look forward to seeing what future innovations are in store."

Dr Sean O’Kell, business unit director of STG, said: "It was a privilege to welcome Nick back to STG and update him on our latest work.

"We have done a lot of research into sustainable material options. During that difficult process of incorporating recycled materials into our designs, we have made innovative steps that have led to two patents.

"We are excited and proud to offer our customers an eco-friendly alternative floor path marking and play our part in supporting a more sustainable future.

"We are grateful for our MP’s support and look forward to updating him on our journey as a proud member of the aerospace sector in Wales."

STG was founded in 1995 in response to an incident in Manchester and pioneered the first emergency exit system using failsafe photoluminescent technology for aircraft.

Wales is a centre of excellence for the aerospace industry, with more than 160 companies employing 23,000 people.