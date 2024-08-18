The competition at the Wako Youth World Championships 2024 is being held in Budapest, Hungary.

Ashden Davey, 15, and Eira-Gwyn Bishop, 7, are flying out later this month on August 23 for the competition.

Eira-Gwyn is competing in the seven to nine under 21 kg point fighting category and Ashden in the under 15 under 69kg point fighting category.

The pair train with Torfaen Dragons Kickboxing, which is based in Pontypool, but travel across the UK to train with the GB coach.

Gary Davey, Ashden’s father and owner of the martial arts school, said: “They train five to six days a week. We are proud of them.”

Ashden has won multiple Welsh and British kickboxing titles, and Eira-Gwyn is a national champion.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to get Ashden to the Wako World Kickboxing Championships 2024.

So far, £545 has been raised towards the trip, but if you would still like to contribute you can donate here.

Eira-Gwyn started formally training at the age of five but has loved the sport since she was three years old.

“She was a really small kid when she started, but after being here for two years she has a really good chance,” said Gary Davey.

Kieran Bishop, Eira-Gwyn's dad said: “We are really excited. She has done well to get to where she is. This opportunity is massive for her - fingers crossed she will come back with gold.”