Bedwas RFC’s Under 14s players will be paired up with dancers from Loren James Dance Company to take part in a ‘Strictly Scrum Dancing’ event.

Eighteen rugby players from the Bedwas club will take to the dancefloor with dancers from the Trecenydd dance school to learn a Latin formation dance routine which they will perform at a showcase evening next month.

This will be the third time that the two sports clubs have come together for the event, which has previously been held in 2019 and 2023.

The rugby players will be split into four teams, each with a separate theme which has been decided by the youngsters themselves. The themes include Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Top Gun, Michael Jackson, and Grease – so an exciting evening of dance is promised for all.

The rugby players have already hit the dance studio to begin their training for the event, with practice and choreography for the routines underway. The teams will be assisted throughout their training by experienced adult dancers from the school who between them have amassed years of competitive dance experience in national and international competitions.

The showcase evening, which will see the teams dance in front of an audience of 400 people, will be held in Caerphilly Workmen’s Hall in September with an exact date yet to be confirmed.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public, as well as family and friends of the rugby players and dancers, with all profits to be split equally between the sports teams to go towards their fundraising efforts.

Funds raised during the event will support the young people in their sporting efforts. Bedwas RFC are fundraising for their rugby tour, whilst Loren James Dance Company will use the funds to attend competitions including the Blackpool Junior Dance Festival and the Formation World Cup in Stoke-on-Trent.

CreditSafe Caerphilly are also sponsoring the event, with funds being used to kit out the dancers in costume so that they are able to immerse themselves fully in the dance experience.

Dance teacher Jody Hallam, who has helped to organise the event, said: “Everyone is having a fantastic time training already and there’s a real buzz about it.”

“We’ve decided to run this Strictly Scrum event in teams instead of couples so that it’s less daunting for the young rugby boys as they’ll be taking to the stage with friends, rather than just their partner. It also means that more of them can be involved in the experience.”

Bedwas coach Lewis Jenkins said: “Fair play, they’re turning up more for dance training than for their rugby training.”

With a month to go until the showcase evening, the rugby boys still have time to polish their routines.

Jody added: “All the teams are looking fantastic so far with the help of our adult team girls who have volunteered to choreograph and train the teams.”