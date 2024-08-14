Barry Island Pleasure Park has finally unveiled their new ride.

The Beast is a head rolling, mind boggling, stomach churning, couple minutes madness which sees those thrill seekers among us strapped to a disc that hangs in the middle of the ride before being swung back and forth while spinning round.

The latest ride at Barry Pleasure Park (Image: Newsquest)

The Beast was built in Prague and park owner Henry Danter’s son Harry went to pick it up and drive it all the way back to Barry Island.

Harry picked the ride up on Saturday, August 3, came back to Barry with it on Tuesday, August 6, then park staff spent three days building it before the grand opening on Saturday, August 10.

Thrill seekers get ready (Image: Newsquest)

'The Beast' was unveiled on Saturday August 10 (Image: Newsquest)

Along with Beast, Mr Danter has plans for more rides to come.

A Pirates of the Caribbean styled pirate ship is set to arrive to the park imminently (hopefully next week) coming all the way from Turkey.

While there is also set to be a new dodgems coming to the park arriving from Poland.

Mr Danter says the park has never been so busy.

Speaking to Barry and District News, the leisure park owner said: “In the ten years we have been in Barry my office has never been so busy with enquiries about what we are doing at the park.

“For Beast, they came from all over the country to ride it. We had people from Northampton, Manchester, it was so busy down there when Beast opened.

“There is just so much interest for Barry at the moment.”

'The Beast' was collected from Prague (Image: Douglas Drake)

Mr Danter has previously gone into detail about what it takes to have probably the park’s most famous ride Aerospace in Barry, which he may consider renting out in the quieter months.

Aerospace cost almost £3m to build while Mr Danter explained it has to be open every day no matter how busy the park is so that fans from all over the world, who filter throughout the week, can ride it when they visit.

Barry Island Pleasure Park says The Beast will “wake up” everyday at 11am this summer.

