Gwent Police received a report of an assault which is believed to have happened inside Mojos nightclub in Newport in the early hours of Sunday, June 16.

A woman sustained injuries after another woman reportedly pushed her to the ground and hit her across the face.

Officers would like to speak to the two women pictured who may be able to help with their investigation.

The incident is believed to have happened between 1.30am and 2.30am on June 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them via their website, direct message on social media, or by calling 101, and quoting log reference 2400199572.

Alternative, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.