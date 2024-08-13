A list of the top 100 best state schools has been revealed by the Daily Mail, based on GCSE and A-Level results, extracurricular activities, class sizes and The Good Schools Guide.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Private schools are set to become around 20 per cent more expensive from January, with the scrapping of tax breaks on independent school fees.

"Many fear that will start a squeeze on places at the best state schools.

University clearing guide

"And while Labour has pledged to pour money into state-funded education in its many guises - from faith schools to free and grammar institutions, parents who privately educate their offspring are set to help pay for it.

"So how many pupils will be moved to state schools by parents who can no longer afford the fees? Only time will tell."

Welsh state schools among the best in the UK

The Welsh state schools among the best in the UK, according to the Daily Mail, are:

Ysgol Eirias, Colwyn Bay

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin, Carmarthen

Cowbridge Comprehensive School, Vale of Glamorgan

Olchfa School, Swansea

Bishopston School, Swansea

You can see the full list of the UK's best state schools on the Daily Mail website.

Why these 3 South Wales state schools are among the UK's best

Three state schools from South Wales made the Daily Mail's list of the UK's best:

Cowbridge Comprehensive School

Explaining why Cowbridge Comprehensive School featured on the list, the news outlet said: "Some 1,200 pupils plus a 300 in the sixth form study for GCSEs, A levels and the Welsh Baccalaureate, with 50.1 per cent of students receiving 5-7s in all GCSE subjects last year.

"In September, Cowbridge, whose motto is 'Education, inspiration and opportunities for life', became an all-through school for students aged three upwards."

Cowbridge Comprehensive School recently became an 'all-through' school for students aged three upwards. (Image: Google Maps)

Olchfa School

Olchfa is Swansea's second largest comprehensive school, is mixed sex and posts "consistently-high results across all stages, including at GCSE" the Daily Mail said.

It added: "Olchfa is keen to be recognised for 'far more than academic outcomes' though, with the school's website packed with enrichment activities, from music to foreign trips.

"Some 38 per cent achieved 5-7s in all subjects at GCSE last year."

RECOMMENDED READING:

Bishopston School

While Bishopston, according to the Daily Mail, is "one of the highest achieving schools in Wales".

The news outlet said: "One of the highest achieving schools in Wales, Bishopston is a mixed-sex comprehensive without a sixth form.

"Estyn deemed the school 'excellent' in 2017 and 2023's Year 11 (aged 15-16) achieved a literacy points score of 47.1 and a numeracy score of 46.6, both well above the Welsh average (39.7 and 37.1 respectively)."