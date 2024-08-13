Stargazers across the country have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, several times already in 2024.

The most recent sightings were reported over the weekend.

If you missed the Northern Lights over the weekend, don't worry, you will have one more chance to see them this week before they begin to fade.

Best time to see the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights may be visible in parts of the UK overnight on Tuesday (August 13 to 14), according to the Met Office.

The Met Office Space Weather forecast reads: "Ongoing Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) influence will wane slowly through Tuesday 13th Aug.

"Another CME enhancement is possible early 13 Aug, this will bring a chance of visible aurora to Scotland and parts of Northern England overnight.

"During 14 Aug activity should return back to background levels, with significant enhancements currently unlikely and any visible aurora restricted to far northern Scotland."

Best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK this week

According to the Space Weather forecast from the Met Office, the best spots to see the Northern Lights on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning (August 13 to 14) will be Scotland and northern England.

Northern Lights activity is set to return to "background levels" on Wednesday (August 14) for most of the UK, according to the Met Office, with further "significant enhancements" unlikely.

However, people in far northern Scotland may still be able to catch a glimpse of the spectacle after Tuesday night.

What are the Northern Lights?





The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The colours occur due to different gases in the Earth's atmosphere being energised by the charged particles.

Nitrogen and oxygen are the two most common gases in the atmosphere, with nitrogen emitting purple, blue and pink colours and oxygen emitting green.