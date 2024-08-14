Swimming in a lake on a hot day appears extremely appealing, but it poses a real threat.

There are numerous examples of people tragically losing their lives while out swimming in lakes or rivers during the height of summer, as a result of currents or other events.

That is why it is key to understand nature, lakes and rivers especially, as they can prove unforgiving to even the strongest.

During the dry spell its important to remember dangers of swimming in quarry water. The greatest danger is cold water. Quarry water is much colder than rivers, lakes and the sea.

Did you know for instance that rip currents can travel up to the same speed as an Olympic swimmer? (4.5mph) and can pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea.

It is vital you, your friends, and your family are aware of the dangers, and how to possibly survive.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution say there are two simple skills you should know that could save a life:

If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to increase your chances of survival.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

Great advice, Poppy! We have lots of guidelines on our website to stay safe

Float to Live

Fight your instinct to thrash around. Lean back, and extend your arms and legs. If you need to, gently move them around to help you float. Float until you can control your breathing. Only then, call for help, swim to safety or continue floating until help arrives.

Cold water

Cold water shock is triggered in water temperatures lower than 15⁰C.

The average temperature of UK and Irish waters is 12⁰C.

So even in the summer, the water temperature is cold enough to cause cold water shock, which can steal the air from your lungs and leave you helpless in seconds.

Floating can increase your chances of survival from cold water shock and rip currents.

Here are 6 precautions you can take to reduce the chances of picking up an infection.

Take care not to swim in rivers or in the sea downstream of sewer overflows after rainfall. Avoid swimming too close to industrial outflows. Beware of the potential for agricultural runoff from nearby fields. Where cattle can access water courses there is a greater chance of bacterial infection. Avoid swallowing water and if in doubt keep your head above the water. Cover minor cuts and don’t swim if you have deep cuts or are feeling unwell. Water shoes or socks are handy for foot protection. Wash your hands after swimming or use a bacterial handwash and if possible have a shower.

Signs you should always read:

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) says you need to be aware of the following signs when around water such as lakes and streams:

Signs that warn you of danger, are always:

Triangle shaped

Yellow background, with black symbols

They are placed to help you spot a hazard that is not always obvious

They mean that you should be aware of something.

Signs that mean you should not do something, are always:

A red ring shape, with a line running through

White background, red line and black symbols or shapes

They inform you of things you are not supposed to do

These signs tell you that it would be dangerous to do something, or go in that place.