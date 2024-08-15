Angela Hall and her sister were travelling to the International Convention Centre in Newport by car. They were travelling across the country to go to Comic Con Wales 2024, when they found themselves stuck on the M4 for three hours.

Ms Hall, 54, said: "45 minutes of delay? Try three hours!!!

Angela Hall was one of many people who was stuck in traffic as she made her way to Comic Con 2024 at ICC Wales. (Image: Angela Hall)

"Loads of people heading to the comic con and stuck in chaos.

"No police no direction a total disgrace."

Gwent Police said they had warned those travelling by the M4 to the event, at around 1.20pm on Saturday, August 10, as did Traffic Wales South, via their social media accounts.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police also said: "We do advise people holding events to consider travel implications as part of their plans."

Traffic on the M4 Christchurch east (Eastbound) at 1.55pm, while delays of up to 42 minutes were being reported at J24 Coldra heading east on Saturday. (Image: Traffic Wales)

Monopoly Events, the team that organised Comic Con Wales 2024, was approached for a comment.

Ms Hall, as well as other motorists, took to social media to vent their frustrations particularly at the time it took to complete what they consider 'relatively short journeys'.

@shezbrzz Coldra Roundabout Newport been in this for an hour just to get to comic con ♬ original sound - Shez

Many people took to social media to voice their concerns about the traffic on the M4 heading to Comic Con Wales 2024 (Image: Facebook)

Angela Hall claims she paid £300 for the experience at Comic Con, and missed out on paid photo opportunities and plans at the event.

Ms Hall, said: "Missed out on the photo opportunities I had paid a lot of money for.

"Instead of hood memories left with £300 less in my bank account and nothing to show for it.

"Totally rubbish never felt so angry.

"My sister had mental health problems and can not travel far from home 2 and a half hour drive up, then 3 hours with like 0.8miles to go.

"Day ruined and out of pocket did not see a single police man. Ps will be no refund"

ICC Wales, the chosen venue for Comic Con Wales 2024, and Monopoly Events, organisers of the event, have been approached for a comment.