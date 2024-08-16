Tom Gullick, 29, of Brynmawr is visually impaired and regularly takes the Ebbw Vale line to get to university and for work.

He is studying at Cardiff Metroplitan University and works as a freelance designer, so he travels to the city to meet clients.

“My first stop is always from Ebbw Vale, but it is so unreliable. At the moment, just to get to my lectures, I have to leave my house at 6.30 am.

“I used to work in Cardiff every day but because it was unreliable, I resorted to getting the bus, but that took two and a half hours.

“A few months ago, one of the trains was cancelled and it took me four hours to get home - I had been up since five in the morning.

“When it is not running, I am late for my lectures - it has a massive impact on my life. If you are running late and never on time to places, it ruins your reputation.

The signs at stations that announce cancellations are difficult for me to see, said Mr. Gullick.

“It is hard enough getting to the station. I cannot even drive from the station. I’m having to rely on family to take me to Newport just to get to Cardiff.

“There tends to be overcrowding the early trains. The ones people most rely on. There just aren’t enough carriages for some people to get on,” added Mr. Gullick.

Read more

Amanda Burton, who was on the platform, said: “It depends on the time. The ones past five and on a Saturday are a nightmare. They put the same number of carriages. It is really hard.”

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “As more of our new trains are delivered from the manufacturers, those shortages have eased, and performance has improved this month.