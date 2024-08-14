The City Hospice has the event for you - and it is being supported by NFU Mutual Newport.

The Cardiff-based hospice is holding it's Sparkle Walk’s for a fifth year this September.

The event is a 10km night-time walk which starts and ends at Insole Court, Llandaff, and sees walkers make their way to City Hospice in Whitchurch and back.

Halfway round they will have the opportunity to leave touching messages to loved ones in the hospice’s memory garden.

This event is suitable for families, friends, colleagues and children over the age of eight. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

The walk will help raise funds for City Hospice, which is the only provider of home-based specialist palliative care in Cardiff.

Gareth Griffiths, partner at NFU Mutual Newport said: "A few years ago, I saw first-hand just how amazing hospice care can be; not just for your loved one but for yourself too.

"The care and support they provide to both the patient and family makes the most unbearable time in your life just that little bit easier.

"I am proud, along with my colleagues at NFU Mutual Newport, to support City Hospice and the Sparkle Walk this year.

Mac Smith, fundraising and events manager at City Hospice, said: "We can’t wait to sparkle through the streets of north Cardiff again this September.

"It’s a joyous way to remember loved ones and allow our memories of them to shine in the community.

"We are thrilled to have NFU Mutual Newport on board this year and thank them for their generous support of the Sparkle Walk which is now in its fifth year."

Further information about the Sparkle Walk, which takes place on September 27, can be found on the City Hospice website.