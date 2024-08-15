Government support is available to help individuals make choices which are right for them.

The Welsh Government's social partnership minister Jack Sargeant took the apprenticeship route after leaving school, gaining a degree in industrial engineering from Wrexham Glyndwr University on day release from industry.

Mr Sargeant, whose responsibilities include skills and apprenticeships, wants young people to understand the options and support available, particularly to those who do not want to stay in education.

Mr Sargeant said that staying in fulltime education was not for everyone.

He said: “My message to young people awaiting their results is clear - your talents, skills, and creativity are essential to ensuring our country’s economic success. Your future aspirations needn’t be tied to results over the new few days.

“I want you to feel confident about planning an ambitious future in Wales and for all of you, whatever your background, to see that you have a place in leading the industries and services of the future.

“And as a government, we are committed to preparing you for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and to help you develop skills in rapidly evolving sectors such as net zero, digital and AI technologies."

The Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee is at the heart of a commitment to supporting the diverse needs of young people across Wales.

It brings together different programmes designed to provide the right support at the right time, whether a young person is looking to enhance their skills, start a business, find employment or continue in education.

Practical support for those ready to move immediately into the workforce is also available, assisting young people to secure employment and start advancing their careers.

Big Ideas Wales is also there for young entrepreneurs considering setting up their own business.

Working Wales, a Careers Wales service, is there to help anyone seeking support after getting their results. It offers free, impartial, and expert advice to young people who might not have previously considered several routes to achieve their goals and inspire excitement about the future.