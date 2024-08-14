Euro Foods (UK) Ltd, located in Llantarnam Park Way in Cwmbran, received a 5 food hygiene rating in the latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency team in Torfaen, on July 31, 2024.

The global company has said that they were establishing in 1991, adding "Euro Foods Group has become one of the leading manufacturers, processors and distributors of frozen, ambient and food packaging.

Euro Foods (UK) Ltd received a '5 - Da Iawn / Very Good' food hygiene rating recently (Image: Food Standards Agency)

"This includes a vast range of products such as seafood, meat, poultry, vegetables and many new products like our range of finger food, snacks and deserts.

"Mission:With continued innovation, Euro Foods strives to achieve excellence within the Asian food industry.

"Being the largest UK supplier to restaurants, supermarkets and caterers, we fulfill a responsibility to develop our technology, products and working methods, to correspond with the fast-paced and progressing market our clients drive."

The business was founded in 1991 and has over 1,000 employees.

Euro Foods (UK) Ltd in Cwmbran (Image: Google Maps)

In their food hygiene inspection report, Euro Foods (UK) Ltd received a score of 'Good' for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. This includes having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

The wholesaler received scores of 'Very Good' for their hygienic food handling (including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food) as well as their management of food safety.

Management of food safety relates to the system or checks which are in place to make sure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

The Euro Foods (UK) Ltd team were contacted for a further comment.

Address: EFG Food & Technology Park, Llantarnam Park Way, Cwmbran, Torfaen, NP44 3GA