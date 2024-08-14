Mark Henderson would have been dismissed for “breaching the standard of professional behaviour relating to ‘Discreditable Conduct’ after an off-duty incident whereby he was found to be acting in an inappropriate sexualised manner.”

The former inspector was appointed the local policing inspector for Barry in 2019.

At the time the 46-year-old had 22 years of policing experience.

Mr Henderson had been with South Wales Police for a total of 22 years up to him leaving the force this year.

Before being appointed to Barry, the majority of Inspector Henderson’s career had been working in Cardiff as a detective in CID and the public protection unit.

At the time of taking the role in Barry, the Rhondda native said: “It is a real privilege to be the Barry Inspector - I will be doing all I can to make a real difference and I know I have a great team who will help me do that.”

Mr Henderson had been involved in multiple police operations in Barry including applying a anti-social behaviour dispersal order to deter troublemakers during the half-term school holidays in March 2023.

At the time, South Wales Police enforced the order as a preventative measure in response to anti-social behaviour witnessed on Kings Square.

South Wales Police say they cannot comment on the findings of the hearing as it was held in private.