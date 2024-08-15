Newlife had to close its Newport store in June due to redevelopment work at Newport West Retail site, but it is now back in action with a pop-up store inside Tesco Extra at the Newport Retail Park in Spytty.

High street brands regularly donate new end-of-line stock to Newlife, which is sold across its nine permanent stores and various pop-ups.

All the sales fund vital equipment and support for families with disabled and terminally ill children across the UK.

The charity, which has been supporting such families for more than 30 years, offers a range of essential services including grants of equipment such as beds, buggies, wheelchairs and car seats.

Other services include an emergency equipment loan service for urgent medical needs, free loans of Play Therapy Pods packed with sensory toys, and a nurse run helpline offering experienced support for families.

Jodie Niven, manager of Newlife Newport, described the store's opening weekend as "very busy".

She said: "The opening weekend was very busy, and it was lovely to see some of our regular customers coming back to shop with us as well as welcoming new shoppers who are just discovering what an amazing place Newlife is to shop.

"And, of course, with the funds raised through the store being used to help disabled and terminally ill children, anyone who shops with us will be helping the charity reach more children in need of our services, which is particularly important at a time when demand for some of our services have doubled."

The Newlife store will be open seven days a week.

Opening hours for the shop are between 9am and 7pm from Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.

