TWO silver birch trees are to be removed from a conservation area due to “excessive squirrel damage”.
The rodents have stripped the bark from the trees to such an extent Monmouthshire County Council has been told it will “inevitably result in the demise of the trees”.
They are sited beside a road, at Kinson Farm, Whitebrook and a utility wire also passes through the crown of both trees.
Monmouthshire County Council subsequently made the decision that the trees should be removed for safety reasons.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here