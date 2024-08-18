The trunk of the tree is in the garden of a house in New Market Street in Usk’s conservation area and overhanging the grounds of the New Lawns.

Monmouthshire County Council has approved an application for the tree to be pruned.

In a separate application it had to refuse a request to fell two leylandii trees in Abergavenny as they were located in a neighbour’s garden.

Dr Paul Atwell had asked for permission to cut down the trees to create space for scaffolding to be put up so repairs could be carried out to the roof of his barn in Chapel Lane in the town’s conservation area.

He said it had been agreed with the council’s conservation team repairs were necessary due to the damage caused by the trees which, he said, are on neighbouring land and the owner had agreed to the work taking place.

But the application was refused as the council said it couldn’t agree to fell trees which are not within the applicant’s land.

The council told him: “It is, however, legal to prunes any branches which protrude over the applicant’s boundary.”