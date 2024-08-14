Leigh Davis, 36, from Newport has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply the class A drug.

He committed the offences between January 10, 2023 and July 15 this year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Davis, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone also admitted possession of cannabis.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was arrested with his mum and dad after police raided their home

The defendant has a previous conviction for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

He is due to be sentenced on August 29.

Davis was remanded in custody.