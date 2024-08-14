A CONVICTED drug dealer is facing years behind bars after being caught trafficking for a second time by police.
Leigh Davis, 36, from Newport has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply the class A drug.
He committed the offences between January 10, 2023 and July 15 this year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Davis, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone also admitted possession of cannabis.
The defendant has a previous conviction for conspiracy to supply cannabis.
He is due to be sentenced on August 29.
Davis was remanded in custody.
