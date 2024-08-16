A MAN has been charged with swindling a woman out of more than £6,000 by taking money out of her bank account.
Martin Davies, 63, from Caerphilly is alleged to have defrauded the alleged victim out of £6,373.20.
He did so between October 9, 2022 and November 1, 2023 the prosecution claimed at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Davies, of Nant Ddu, is due back in court on September 4.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
