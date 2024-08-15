DONNA DOREEN O'BRIEN, 27, of Green Lane, Peterstone Wentlooge, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY GRIFFITHS, 48, of Aeron Place, Gilfach, Caerphilly must pay £785 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 89mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 in Chepstow on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHARON MICHELLE LLOYD, 54, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT JAMES BRISTOW, 61, of Windsor Road, Newport must pay £272 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

PIERRE EMMANUEL CREPIN, 56, of Tregarn Road, Langstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GAVIN DAVIES, 37, of St Margaret’s Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ASHLEY ELIAS, 47, of Twm Barlwm Close, Trenewydd Park, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALAN HALL, 56, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA ANN OSMOND, 35, of Coed Road, Blaenavon must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL PREDA, 32, of Mill Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RAHUL JOY, 25, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.