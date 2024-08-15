The Gathering, which is dedicated to supporting those with learning disabilities, mental health issues, and additional needs, has been in the running for the lease.

The cabinet plans to review and discuss the proposal at its next meeting on August 21, 2024.

The Gathering, formed in 2023, has been running activities from the council's Wellbeing Information Centre - the former Tourist Innformation Centre - in Abergavenny two days a week since January.

The lease proposal for the Tudor Street centre represents a significant step towards allowing the group to realise its vision for a larger, permanent venue.

The agreement will transfer the building's responsibility (including running costs and repair/maintenance) to the group, enabling them to relocate their existing operations from the Wellbeing Centre into the larger property at Tudor Street.

The proposal also presents an opportunity for The Gathering to further develop its service model, activities, and financial plan, demonstrating the validity of their concept.

Cllr Ian Chandler, cabinet member for social care, safeguarding and accessible health services, said: "Following many months of dialogue with The Gathering, in which we have been supporting them in developing their activities and business plan, I am delighted to bring this recommendation to Cabinet.

"By providing them with a 12-month lease for Tudor Street, The Gathering will have full-time use of a larger and more accessible venue from which they can build on the fantastic services they offer the local community.

"As a council, we will continue to support them throughout the year.

"I look forward to seeing them develop over the next 12-months, and I thank them for their dedication to community services."