Fitness Factory is a state of the art gym and health club with Olympic-level equipment and facilities that officially opened last Saturday in Fern Close.

The gym offers plenty of space for all kinds of gym goers and abilities, including a ladies only space, free weights zone and cardio and machines area.

There is a wide variety of state of the art equipment at Fitness Factory (Image: NQ) Club manager Andrew Phillips has said it was so important for them to ensure they are inclusive.

He said: "We're really proud to be open to everyone, whatever ability you might be in the gym.

"Our ladies only area is a really important aspect of that because we understand that some ladies might not feel comfortable to be in the main gym area when they're working with weights and machines, so we've given them their own space with all the equipment.

"Then it's really easy to access the main area when they are ready to do so."

Fitness Factory offers a quiet ladies only space for those who are building up their confidence (Image: NQ) Fitness Factory is a health club as well as a gym, and includes therapy rooms for private physio, sunbed rooms, and a sauna, among a range of other specialist areas.

They also have private areas for classes of all types, including a combat room, with punchbags and a ring for boxing and MMA practice, a spin class, and yoga and weight rooms.

The spin room is kept in darkness during classes to allow participants to focus, which Andrew says is vital for a good workout.

There are numerous options for machine workouts too, so very little in terms of queuing for equipment.

Andrew said: "We want to offer something to everyone here at Fitness Factory, so you don't have to be a gym lover to join us - if it's cycling or yoga you're into, we have that here too.

"Our team are a really supportive bunch too, so if you need anything, they'll be on hand to help, and I think fostering that kind of environment is really important when it comes to a gym."

Fitness Factory includes a special weights and yoga class area (Image: NQ) One thing that really strikes you when you enter the Fitness Factory is the sheer amount of equipment - there are all kinds of bikes, rowing machines, treadmills, stair masters and more, as far as the eye can see.

The gym will also have a café and relaxation spot available in the coming weeks, although this area is currently under refurbishment.

There are a range of different memberships available, from couples, to class only to day passes. You can find out more about the memberships and classes by visiting their website and Facebook page.

Fitness Factory is on Fern Close in Blackwood, as part of the industrial estate, and is open 5am to 10pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday, and 7am to 5pm on Sunday.