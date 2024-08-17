Risca Male Choir (RMC) were competing in the National Eisteddfod for the first time in twenty, their last performance being in 2004, and their previous win coming in 1988.

It has been a very busy six months for the RMC, according to vice chairman Tim Stone, with the choir now under the directorship of Cwmbran native Matthew Harrison, who has been putting the RMC back on the map with his decade of experience, whose understanding of music interpretation has been described as “second to none”.

As part of the new ideas put forward by Mr Harrison was a charity concert, where a separate volunteer choir would be formed and mentored by the RMC for a 12-week rehearsal before a three-song performance, including one with the RMC.

The charity show raised thousands of pounds (Image: Paul Vandermeer) As a result of this project, which garnered 46 volunteers, and eventually raised more than £20,000 for a charity very close to the hearts of the choir, with only six months of planning.

This project led to ten new members officially joining the RMC, who contributed to the overall performance at the National Eisteddfod, which they learnt in less than three months.

The volunteer choir and the RMC performed a number together during the charity concert (Image: Paul Vandermeer) RMC performed Hiraeth by Alwyn Humphreys (a previous Music Director of RMC), Y Gair Oedd Duw (The Word was God) an acapella piece by Rosephanye Powell and William Powell (translated by RMC from the original English specifically for the competition) and Gwinllan a Roddwyd by Caradog Williams for the Tenor/Bass competition, held on Saturday, August 10 for the National Eisteddfod hosted by Rhondda Cynon Taff in Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd.

Despite entering the competition, Mr Stone said the choir, which was 50 strong, “never expected to win”.

He added: “At best we hoped to place in the top three but there was tough competition. To hear our names called in first place was phenomenal.

"A special mention must go to Matthew James Harrison who won the Ivor E Sims memorial medal for best conductor and a special thank you to our accompanist for the competition Mackenzie Paget, who played magnificently.

"We are excited for the future of Risca Male Choir.”

The Choir rehearse on a Thursday 7-9pm and Sunday 6-8pm at their Headquarters, St Mary Street Risca. More details can be found on their public Facebook page Risca Male Choir or at the website www.riscamalechoir.co.uk.