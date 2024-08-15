Food bank Feed Newport CIC, together with Newport City Council, GAVO and Skills Café, is inviting families in Newport to register to get a "cultural food parcel filled with delicious, culturally appropriate food and ingredients for children and their families."

Gemma Walker, manager at Feed Newport, said: "Our main goal is to make food accessible for everybody, regardless of their dietary requirements.

'The cultural food hub' by Feed Newport (Image: Gemma Walker)

"We offer nut-free options, take care for those with allergies, those who eat halal, or make the food parcels accessible for those that are homeless or rough sleeping.

"We work with ethnic minority and BAME communities as well as other food banks to make sure we can support them and share best practice."

Funding for these food parcels has come from GAVO (Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations) and Newport City Council, who aim to provide activities through the summer holidays and October half term.

Cultural food parcels may include some of these items and ingredients. (Image: Gemma Walker)

Feed Newport

Established in 2020, Feed Newport began with the primary goal of helping the BAME and ethnic minority communities in Pill and the wider Newport community.

Ms Walker said: "We are the only cultural food hub within South Wales that provides halal food, which is where our needs are specialised.

Feed Newport cultural food hub and coffee shop (Image: Gemma Walker)

"We also cater to those with regular dietary requirements and offer a soup kitchen service on a Friday to feed the homeless or those sleeping rough."

Saying that, Ms Walker also wanted to highlight the other services offered by the organisation, adding: "We've got a baby bank, skills café which helps with ITEC skills, we run an eco shop, Lego club and cultural food bank.

Cultural food parcels may include some of these items and ingredients. (Image: Gemma Walker)

To register for a cultural food parcel, go to the Feed Newport website or social media channels.

The collection date for the food parcels is August 28, 2024.