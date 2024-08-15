Arcade Skincare, a family-run brand dedicated to vegan, natural and eco-concious skin and hair care, is opening Skin Shack in Market Arcade in the city centre on September 7, 2024.

Launched in November 2023, Arcade Skincare has already been making a name for itself in the beauty industry. The business has won four awards from the sector - two vegan beauty awards and two bronze free-from awards.

The business' products are from plastic, cruelty, palm oil, parabens, sulphates, petroleum and artificial colours and fragrances.

Each item is carefully formulated by a resident biochemist, with skin concerns at the forefront, making them suitable for the entire family.

The brand's packaging is either reusable or recyclable, and the labels are compostable.

Arcade Skincare's lead formulator and biochemist, Michael Ford said: "At Arcade Skincare, we believe that skincare should be as kind to the planet as it is to your skin.

"We're excited to open Skin Shack and offer a space where consumers can explore our products and learn more about sustainable beauty. It's time to make a change, and that's where we come in."

Arcade Skincare is passionate about promoting an eco-friendly ethos within its operational practices.

Its workshop uses carbon-neutral electricity and minimal to no water is used during the production process.

Each product is carefully crafted by a small dedicated team in the Newport workshop.

Arcade Skincare said that the opening of Skin Shack would be more than just a launch.

It said it was an invitation to the community to embrace taking positive steps to help the environment, one product at a time.

The new shop will open at 10am on September 7.

For more information go to the Arcade Skincare website or email social@arcadeskincare.com.