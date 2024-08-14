Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find Alfie Parker, 15, from Newport who was last seen in Redland Street on Monday, August 12, at around 3pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We’re appealing for information to find Alfie Parker who is missing.

Alfie, 15, was last seen in Redland Street, Newport, on Monday 12 August at around 3pm. Officers are concerned for his welfare. (Image: Gwent Police)

"Alfie, 15, was last seen in Redland Street, Newport, on Monday 12 August at around 3pm and officers are concerned for his welfare."

The 15-year-old has been described as "white, of medium build, around 6ft tall with very short dark hair and brown eyes."

He is believed to be wearing a dark grey hoodie and black Nike trainers.

The teenager has known links to the Newport city centre and Chepstow Road; and Taffs Well in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Those with more information on Alfie Parker's whereabouts are asked to contact Gwent Police via their website, call them on 101, or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400269779.

Alfie is also urged to contact Gwent Police.