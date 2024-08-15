Oakley McNamee, 21, reversed twice into the unmarked Gwent Police vehicle and once into a post in a Volkswagen Golf on Ladyhill Court in Newport.

The defendant caused minor damage to the police car, prosecutor James Evans told Cardiff Crown Court.

McNamee had been spotted by the officers running into the Golf during the early hours of the morning and they blocked him from driving off.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was arrested with his mum and dad after police raided their home

After reversing it three times he fled from the car on foot but was arrested soon after.

The defendant of Liswerry Park Drive, Newport pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

The offences were committed on Friday, October 13.

McNamee, who has no previous convictions, was represented by Harry Baker.

“He is still young and this is his first offence,” his barrister said.

Judge Vanessa Francis told the defendant: “You were seen by the police in a private and secluded area moving to the driver’s door.

“As the officers tried to stop that car moving you reversed it three times and they heard a wheelspin.

“This was to some degree highly dangerous.”

She added: “You told a probation officer you were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You will always be in the wrong place at the wrong time if you haven’t got a licence or insurance.”

Judge Francis said the offending was so serious that a custodial sentence was justified but she had decided to suspend it.

McNamee was sent to prison for eight months suspended for 12 months.

The defendant will have to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and he will have to pass an extended driving test if he wants to apply for a full licence.

McNamee will have to pay a £187 statutory victim surcharge.