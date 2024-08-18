Located on Van Road, near to one of Caerphilly's most expensive streets, The Paddock, this impressive five bedroom home is "the epitome of modern family living".

Benefitting from close proximity to exceptional schools and just moments away from the town centre's vibrant array of restaurants, pubs, shops, and the iconic Caerphilly Castle, this property offers an enviable lifestyle.

Nestled in a secluded and private street, the home is impressive from the moment you step into the hall, covered in elegant engineered wood flooring with luxury underfloor heating.

The fireplace is the statement feature for the living area (Image: Wayne Lewis via Rightmove) To the front, a versatile study offers the perfect space for home working or a children's playroom, complemented by a convenient downstairs cloakroom.

The heart of this home is undoubtedly the expansive living room, creating a perfect space for relaxation and entertaining.

This room offers the potential to install a wood-burning fireplace, adding a touch of cosy charm.

Large bi-fold doors seamlessly connect the living space to the rear patio and garden, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

The kitchen has been dubbed a culinary haven (Image: Wayne Lewis via Rightmove) The modern kitchen is a "culinary haven", featuring an abundance of stylish sage green and grey cabinets, integrated appliances and a practical double pull-out pantry.

The expansive white quartz worktops provide ample preparation space, while the large central island, equipped with an integrated hob with designer extractor hood, wine fridge, and sink, becomes the focal point of the room.

Glass French doors leading to the patio and garden complete this exceptional kitchen space - while a practical utility room offers laundry space and a convenient side entrance.

The utility offers plenty of extra storage space (Image: Wayne Lewis via Rightmove) The open plan nature of the property means the kitchen opens out onto a second impressively sized reception room, illuminated by two skylights and with bi-fold doors that open onto the patio and garden.

Upstairs, five generously proportioned double bedrooms offer tranquil retreats, each bathed in natural light from large windows that frame delightful views.

The second bedroom boasts a luxurious en-suite shower room for added convenience.

The bedrooms are a true sanctuary (Image: Wayne Lewis via Rightmove) The master bedroom is a "true sanctuary", featuring expansive glass windows overlooking the rear garden, a coveted walk-in wardrobe, and a stunning en-suite bathroom complete with both a bath and a walk-in shower.

A family bathroom with a bath ably serves the other three bedrooms.

The family bathroom serves three of the five bedrooms (Image: Wayne Lewis via Rightmove) Outside, the property is full of delights.

The expansive land offers plenty of space for children to play (Image: Wayne Lewis via Rightmove) The spacious patio is perfect for alfresco dining or relaxation, while the low-maintenance lawn provides an ideal area for children to play.

To the front, a generous driveway accommodates up to three cars, leading to the spacious double garage, as well as plenty off-street parking.

The property is currently marketed by Wayne Lewis Property Expert for £800,000.

If you would like to find out more or book a viewing, call the agents on 029 2010 1429.