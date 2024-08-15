The inspectors praised the Croesyceiliog Primary School pupils' positive attitudes towards learning, and noted that they were willing to support each other at play times and with their work .

They also praised the headteacher and staff for creating a "caring, happy and secure environment for pupils" which allowed the children at the school to develop confidence and self-assurance.

In the Estyn report, published this week, the inspectors recognised most pupils developed good reading, speaking and listening skills from a young age, which they were then able to use to present, debate and challenge each other as they moved through the school.



They said the school curriculum, based on a vision to "learn to live, love to learn", was well thought out, broad, balanced and with learning experiences linked clearly to the development of important skills, such as literacy, numeracy, digital and Welsh.



The inspectors said that nearly all pupils enjoyed learning outdoors, understood the importance of eating healthily and keeping fit, with a range of after-school activities on offer, including ultimate frisbee, dodgeball and netball.



The inspection report highlighted the focus on developing and supporting pupil's positive well-being. This included Well-being Warriors who help younger pupils who are upset or lonely at break-time.

They also mentioned the introduction of ‘brain breaks’ and ‘calm corners’ in classrooms.



Also mentioned in the report were the robust processes in place to monitor pupils’ attendance and punctuality, with rewards and activities to promote good attendance.



Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for children, families and education, said: "I would like to congratulate the pupils, staff and families at Croesyceiliog Primary School for an excellent inspection report.

"Schools are critical to providing children with the education and skills needed to thrive, which are central to the council's well-being objectives."



Three recommendations came out of the report: to update a risk assessment prior to completing works to increase the height of the fence around the school; to refine self-evaluation activities and improve the quality of pupil feedback.