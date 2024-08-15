Red Fort, an Indian restaurant based in Caerleon, have recently secured a five star food hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

The inspection, carried out on July 8, has awarded the takeaway an overall rating of very good.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website.

Each inspection is carried out under three specific categories.

These are hygienic food handling, which covers the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, which involves the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene; and management of food safety which covers the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

For each category, a business is given a rating of between very unsatisfactory and very good.

Red Fort was given a rating of good for all three categories - hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety.

As a result, the overall rating given to Red Fort was five stars or very good.

The team behind Red Fort posted the news of their rating a few days after the inspection.

They said: "We have just been given a hygiene rating of five.

"It is the highest any restaurant can get.

"Which means all of our preparation, cooking and cleanliness is top notch!"