This forms part of a broader national programme aimed at co-ordinating these inquiries.

Jennifer Winslade, executive director of nursing at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: "On behalf of NHS Wales, I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere condolences to all those who lost loved ones after acquiring COVID-19 in healthcare settings – the impact cannot be underestimated.

"Additionally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to everyone who has engaged in the review process, recognising how difficult this has been.

"Developing our understanding about nosocomial COVID-19 and people’s experiences will have a lasting impact on improving the quality of healthcare services we provide in Wales.

"The learning that has been identified - and in some areas already implemented - remains a priority for all NHS organisations, as part of our continued commitments to providing high quality, safe and effective care."

Between March 2020 and April 2022, there were 18,360 suspected cases of healthcare-acquired COVID-19 in Wales.

Despite being in healthcare settings, patients in hospitals and other in-patient environments faced an increased risk of hospital-acquired COVID-19.

In response to this, the National Nosocomial COVID-19 Programme was set up in April 2022 as a collective membership of health boards and trusts in Wales, supported by the NHS Wales Executive.

The programme aimed to support NHS Wales organisations to adopt the National Nosocomial investigation framework in ensure investigations were done once and done well.

Following the review process, NHS Wales organisations have identified a number of 'national learning themes' which include the benefits of bereavement support, and the importance of clear family communication in times of restricted visits.

Suspected healthcare-acquired COVID-19 patient safety incidents of that took place after April 2022 will continue to be investigated by NHS Wales organisations as part of their duties.