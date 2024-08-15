Staff at Valley Vets, which has branches across South Wales including Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach, announced they will be striking from August 23 to August 31, following a previous walkout in July.

According to the Unite union, support staff at the business have been suffering from low pay which has meant 80 per cent to resort to regularly borrowing to meet their basic living costs.

Some staff have been offered a pay rise of one to 1.5 per cent, according to Unite, at a time when the RPL inflation rate stood at 3.3 per cent.

The veterinary business is owned by VetPartners - under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority for non-competitive behaviour, according to Unite.

Unite regional officer Paul Seppman said: "The disruption caused by the further strike action is entirely the fault of Valley Vets and VetPartners.

“A company with this kind of wealth should be paying decent wages and providing decent conditions which its hardworking staff fully deserve."