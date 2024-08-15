The workshops were organised by Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult and the UK Electronics Skills Foundation (UKESF).

They are part of a project called 'Spark their Imagination; Power their Future', funded by Innovate UK.

The initiative aims to encourage more young people in Wales to pursue a career in electronics and increase diversity in the industry.

As part of the project, 24 bursaries of £2,500 have been awarded to students starting electronics-related courses at university in September.

The students were welcomed by Stewart Edmondson, chief executive officer of the UKESF, who explained that semiconductors and compound semiconductors are the technology that makes day-to-day devices work.

There were Kkeynote talks from academics who spoke about their route into engineering and the different roles they’ve had throughout their careers, as well as highlighting the rewarding nature of studying electronics at university.

Students also explored advanced labs, built circuits, and learned about simulation design.

Alex Leadley, skills academy manager at CSA Catapult, said: "The purpose of this programme is to inspire the next generation of engineers and raise the profile of our industry.

"We are facing a workforce shortage, so we need to have interventions in place which will educate and inform young people about the opportunities that are available to them."

Free resources to promote electronics have also been sent to 40 schools in 34 towns and cities across Wales.

Mr Edmondson said: "The host universities have all been fantastically supportive and helped us deliver successful events.

"As well as the students themselves, it has been so valuable to involve teachers as their participation means that we should be able to sustain engagement in semiconductors at Welsh schools and colleges."