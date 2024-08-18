The 2,906 sq ft property with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms has a guide price of £1,150,000.

It is located on Risca Road, Newport, NP20, 0.9 miles from Pye Corner train station and one mile from Newport train station.

The sale of the property is being organised by Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents and more details can be found here.

Take a look inside the property

This property has an in-and-out electric gate that provides secure parking for its block-paved driveway.

The entrance of this home has a reception hall adorned with wooden panelling and a turned staircase.

A grand dining room flows from the main reception with large doors directly onto the rear garden with a patio area.

It features a bay-fronted lounge with marble-tiled flooring, underfloor heating, natural lighting from large-bay windows and a built-in surround sound system.

The lounge and entrance (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents)

The kitchen/breakfast room is equipped with top-of-the range Bosch appliances including a built-in microwave, double oven, and gas hob.

It has an undercounter refrigerator and dishwasher and the nearby utility room has space for a washer/dryer and a sizeable American-style fridge freezer with an ice maker.

The kitchen has lots of storage space with a number of cabinets with glass-fronted units for kitchen essentials.

It includes a breakfast area which can provide a casual dining space for morning coffees and family meals.

The kitchen area that leads out to the patio (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents)

The ground floor also features a WC and two ground floor bedrooms with an adjoining shower room.

This home’s most intriguing feature is its leisure complex that includes an indoor swimming pool, a relaxing jacuzzi and a sauna.

It even has a designated changing room, spacious shower room and a dedicated gym area for those with an interest in fitness.

If you are feeling tired post-work out, you’ll be happy to learn that it has a TV/games sitting area.

A basement workshop can be found beneath where the central heating system operates.

The indoor swimming pool (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents)

Two bedrooms (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents)

The first floor has an ascending gallery landing that leads to the master bedroom suite which has extensive built-in wardrobes, a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

A guest bedroom has a lovely bay window which overlooks the read garden and the third bedroom on this floor benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The other bedrooms on this floor that don’t have an en-suite have access to the first floor’s large family bathroom.

The additional kitchen and lounge area (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents)

The upper floor hosts a self-contained annexe, ideal for multi-generational living or potential rental income – this space has two bedrooms, living room, and a kitchen.

The rear garden has a patio area and a well-maintained lawn, featuring an ornate summer house.

The outdoor patio area (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke Estate Agents)

The lower level has an outdoor eating area with a covered barbecue and retractable sun blinds.

This property also features solar panels for hot water, a comprehensive security system and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.