BRITAIN'S military services were tasked with a different mission in the 1980s as they went on show for the Newport Services Spectacular.

Held in the grounds of Tredegar House, the show opened with the Red Arrows roaring overhead in a daredevil display.

Thousands turned out to see the many display put on by the army, navy and air force over two days and enjoy the many attraction.

Scroll through the South Wales Argus archive photographs above to see some of the highlights from the shows.

