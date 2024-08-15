The airport, which used by many people from Newport and Gwent, is set to be used by more than 35,000 people per day during August, many of whom are jetting off on their annual summer sun holidays.

There is a free hour-long waiting area near the airport which is served by a courtesy shuttle bus that runs every 15 minutes.

The airport has five different parking areas - the Silver Zone, a multi-storey car park, Meet and Greet, Drop and Go and short stay and pick up.

The airport's commercial director Rupert Lawrie said: "There are plenty of parking options at the airport to avoid dropping off friends and family on the roadside near the airport and in laybys, causing congestion and a safety risk to all road users.

"These options help to avoid inconsiderate parking in local communities."

Every car park at the airport is signposted and customers who are unsure of where to find a particular car park are asked to drive into any of the car parks and around to the exit barrier where they can press the help button and speak to a member of the team for further directions.

Customers using the car parks are asked to have their booking reference numbers to hand.

For full details of all the parking options, including a short video, map and postcode, visit the Bristol Airport website.

