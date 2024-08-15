The day, organised by Monmouthshire County Council, focussing on the south of the county.

Officers discussed ongoing fouling concerns with dog walkers in hot spots including Riverside and Bulwark in Chepstow, Rogiet near the primary school, at the playing field and the country park, and at Caerwent Meadows.

The day, held on July 25, was a part of the ongoing 'Give Dog Fouling the Red Card' project, in collaboration with town and community councils.

There was also an opportunity for officers to raise awareness of the MCC (Dog Control) Public Spaces Protection Order 2024, which came into force on June 1.

The PSPO established five provisions to tackle dog fouling and related issues affecting the use and enjoyment of public spaces in the county. It is an offence to contravene any of these restrictions.

Cabinet member for equalities and engagement for MCC, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "We are so fortunate to have the amazing public spaces available to us in Monmouthshire which are so attractive to our residents, businesses and tourists.

"These spaces support good dog ownership, and it's clear that the vast majority of us pick up our dog mess.

"However, there remain some areas where fouling is unfortunately still an issue.

"Please do the right thing and 'bag it, bin it', and please be aware of the county's dogs on leads/exclusion areas."

