A FAMILY has come together to capture a photo of five generations of females in their family, adding "we did fear that we might not get to have this picture."
Donna Marsh from Risca has shared with The Argus a photo of her and four generations of females in her family, after baby Bonnie was born on April 25, 2024.
Ms Marsh said: "As a family we have faced a difficult start to the year with health issues meaning we did fear that we might not get to have this picture but it is now one we are so proud of and will cherish forever!
"Not many families get the privilege to grow up with their grandparents and we feel incredibly lucky to have Gwen and our loveliest Bampy Brian by our sides!"
The photos capture the beautiful family moment of great-great grandmother, Gwen (82), coming together with great-grandmother, Maria (62), grandmother, Donna (42), mother, Sophie (25), and baby Bonnie at 4 months.
The Risca resident explained how the family feel "very lucky" to have a member of the fifth generation in the family.
She said: "Strong in the face of the adversities we have faced as a family in the last few years, we describe ourselves as a pack of lionesses, fiercely protective and proud of our family!
"Gwen our dearest Nanny is Head of our 'pack' at 82, and our beautiful Bonnie, the newest cub was born April 25th 2024.
"She is now nearly 4 months old and thriving!"
If you have five generations (or more) in your family, send your photos to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk.
