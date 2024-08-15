Members of the Barratt Developments team have taken part in the London marathon, hosted a charity golf day and completed a 40km hike along the Wales Coast Path as part of the fund raising efforts.

Staff also volunteered at the Marie Curie Hospice in Penarth by helping to transform the family room space with new flooring, kitchen and furniture which were donated from AJ Flooring Services and Moores Kitchens, both suppliers to the developers show homes.

Lewis Allwood, Barratt Homes South Wales' charity champion, said: "After a hugely successful year of fundraising for Marie Curie, the team has been left in awe of their incredible work to support terminally ill patients and their families — and their campaign for a better end of life for all.

"It’s great to have been able to provide both a financial and physical contribution to the charity — and we hope that the newly-refurbished family room will allow families to spend precious time together in a calming environment."

Claire Phillips, head of fundraising for Marie Curie Cymru, said: "We are so grateful to the Barratt team for their ongoing support, as their chosen charity of the year.

“From a hugely successful golf day to the office fun days and the runners who donned their trainers for the London Marathon — all the fundraising activity will make a massive difference in helping us reach more families in need of end-of-life care and support across Wales.

"The excellent efforts by Barratt volunteers who have transformed our family rooms also hasn't gone unnoticed, and we know it will be hugely appreciated by the loved ones of those we care for."

To know more about Barratt Developments’ charity work, and Marie Curie, visit their respective websites.