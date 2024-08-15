The Wales Centre for Public Policy carried out the study to measure the extent people felt negatively stereotyped, socially excluded, or treated unfairly due to low income.

The survey, conducted by YouGov and supported by International Public Policy Observatory, WCPP's partner, will help WCPP to support the public sector in Wales to avoid producing poverty stigma in its policies and services.

The report found that poverty stigma was higher among young people, and those facing food insecurity experienced three times as much stigma than those who don't.

Participants reported that the most frequent form of stigma was when 'people make negative assumptions about me because I don't have much money'.

And those with disabilities, those living in rented properties and benefit recipients were more likely to experience poverty-related stigma.

Swansea Poverty Truth Commissioner, Karen Berrell, said: "Poverty stigma has a negative effect on the potential available across our communities.

"As someone coming from a place of lived experience, I believe it's incredibly important for our policy makers and public bodies to understand the impact of poverty stigma so that they can address it."

Report co-author and WCPP senior research fellow Amanda Hill-Dixon said: “As well as struggling with insufficient income and high costs, too many people are also having to deal with the stigma of poverty and the mental health and social exclusion burden that this can pose."

Swansea Council’s cabinet member for wellbeing Alyson Anthony said: "We are keen to better understand the role of stigma as a barrier to our residents accessing services and benefits and community involvement."

Bevan Foundation head of policy (poverty) Steffan Evans said: "The root cause of poverty stigma is poverty itself, but stigma can exacerbate the impact of poverty.

"Someone who chooses to not claim all the support they are entitled to will face even greater financial hardship. Children who are absent from school due to stigma around uniform, food or resources, will find it more difficult to get the best grades, increasing their risk of living in poverty in adulthood.

"The actions taken to address stigma should focus on areas such as these, which, alongside other interventions such as investing in a new generation of social housing and improving access to childcare, can help to reduce poverty and its stigma."