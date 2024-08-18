Owned by Josh and Hannah Byrne, who bought the pub in November 2018, the Black Bear Inn has already been recognised for its excellence in food and service, after being featured in the Good Food Guide's Best Local Restaurants for 2023.

The couple bought the pub after finding it on the market while living in Bristol looking for a good business opportunity.

They met while working in restaurants together in Paris, so are experts in what makes a good meal.

The team's main focus is to serve the best in local produce and seasonal dishes, offering concise, and still delicious, meals to match the time of year.

Josh Byrne says using local produce is a real point of pride (Image: Josh Byrne) Mr Byrne says he prides himself on always using only the best local suppliers when serving food to his customers, with many returning from far afield to try the newest seasonal delights.

One of their most popular dishes, is the oysters, with many people returning or visiting for the first time just to try this or another of their dishes with excellent local produce.

The Black Bear Inn also has a slew of regulars who are "the heartbeat of everything we do" and reflect the community and local feel Mr Byrne hopes his food inspires.

Mr Byrne said: "Our customers are the heartbeat of everything we do here, and it means so much to us to have so many regulars that keep coming back for our local produce.

"It is an honour for us to have been given the awards we have as well, because we just like to do good food for our customers."

Oysters are one of the Black Bear Inn's most popular dishes (Image: Josh Byrne) The Black Bear Inn has won numerous awards, including two in the last few years - featuring in Estrella Damm's top 50 gastropubs, being the only Welsh restaurant or pub to do so, and being named in the Good Food Guide's Best Local Restaurants in January.

Well-behaved dogs are also welcome, provided they are kept on a leash and don't disturb other guests, while the maximum number of guests allowed at one table is six.

The Black Bear Inn is currently open on Thursday 6-10pm, Friday 12-3pm and 6-10pm, Saturday 12-3pm and 6-10pm and Sunday 12-4pm, with diners advised to visit the website or call 01873 880701 or email contact@theblackbearinn.co.uk to book a table.